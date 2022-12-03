Overview of Dr. Eric Wielhouwer, DO

Dr. Eric Wielhouwer, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grandville, MI. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Wielhouwer works at SHMG Internal Medicine Pediatrics - Grandville in Grandville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.