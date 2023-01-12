Dr. Eric Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eric Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eric Williams, MD
Dr. Eric Williams, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Dr. Eric Williams8601 La Salle Rd Ste 104, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 709-3868
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Medstar Union Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 2 very complex surgeries with Dr. Williams, and I have nothing but amazing things to say about him and the ladies that work with him- Alyssa and Lindsey. I had been dismissed by so many other doctors in the past telling me it was “impossible to have nerve entrapment on both sides of a scar” and “maybe you are just depressed”. The first time I met with him, he validated my concerns and was the first doctor to truly believe me. What a relief that was. He’s professional but also can make you laugh which is a big deal when you’re anxious and undergoing surgeries. A couple of my visits were 4 hours long and he took his time being sure the nerve blocks were effective. It was so refreshing to be heard & not rushed out the office door. I am not 100% pain free. “It’s like peeling an onion” he says. But my pain level has SIGNIFICANTLY diminished since his surgeries. If you are looking for answers & a compassionate doctor- call Dr Williams today. He truly is the best.
About Dr. Eric Williams, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1346268406
Education & Certifications
- Dellon Institute for Peripheral Nerve Surgery
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Swarthmore College
