Super Profile

Dr. Eric Williams, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (40)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eric Williams, MD

Dr. Eric Williams, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at Dr. Eric Williams in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Eric Williams
    8601 La Salle Rd Ste 104, Towson, MD 21286 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 709-3868

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Medstar Union Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Groin Pain
Abdominal Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Groin Pain

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Common Peroneal Nerve Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meralgia Paresthetica Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 12, 2023
    I have had 2 very complex surgeries with Dr. Williams, and I have nothing but amazing things to say about him and the ladies that work with him- Alyssa and Lindsey. I had been dismissed by so many other doctors in the past telling me it was “impossible to have nerve entrapment on both sides of a scar” and “maybe you are just depressed”. The first time I met with him, he validated my concerns and was the first doctor to truly believe me. What a relief that was. He’s professional but also can make you laugh which is a big deal when you’re anxious and undergoing surgeries. A couple of my visits were 4 hours long and he took his time being sure the nerve blocks were effective. It was so refreshing to be heard & not rushed out the office door. I am not 100% pain free. “It’s like peeling an onion” he says. But my pain level has SIGNIFICANTLY diminished since his surgeries. If you are looking for answers & a compassionate doctor- call Dr Williams today. He truly is the best.
    Jillian B — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Eric Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346268406
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dellon Institute for Peripheral Nerve Surgery
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Swarthmore College
