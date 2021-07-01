Dr. Mailler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erica Mailler, MD
Overview
Dr. Erica Mailler, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Sand Lake Dermatology7335 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 352-8553
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just returned from Dr Mailler’s office where she removed a mole from my torso. The surgery could not have gone any easier. She was quick, efficient and a pleasure to be around. Her surgical assistant, Natalie, is also a real professional. She is knowledgeable and helpful about skin care. I recommend Dr Mailler and her staff to anyone with skin issues.
About Dr. Erica Mailler, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Wright State University / Main Campus
- University of Virginia
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
