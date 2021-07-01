See All Dermatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Erica Mailler, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Erica Mailler, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (48)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Erica Mailler, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Mailler works at Sand Lake Dermatology in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kevin Spohr, DO
Dr. Kevin Spohr, DO
2.3 (18)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Dominguez, MD
Dr. Patrick Dominguez, MD
3.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Frank Iacobellis, MD
Dr. Frank Iacobellis, MD
4.4 (43)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sand Lake Dermatology
    7335 W Sand Lake Rd Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 352-8553

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mailler?

    Jul 01, 2021
    Just returned from Dr Mailler’s office where she removed a mole from my torso. The surgery could not have gone any easier. She was quick, efficient and a pleasure to be around. Her surgical assistant, Natalie, is also a real professional. She is knowledgeable and helpful about skin care. I recommend Dr Mailler and her staff to anyone with skin issues.
    Ed McDonough — Jul 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erica Mailler, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erica Mailler, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mailler to family and friends

    Dr. Mailler's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mailler

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erica Mailler, MD.

    About Dr. Erica Mailler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508077801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Cincinnati
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mailler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mailler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mailler works at Sand Lake Dermatology in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mailler’s profile.

    Dr. Mailler has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mailler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Mailler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mailler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mailler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mailler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Erica Mailler, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.