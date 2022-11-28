See All General Surgeons in New Lenox, IL
Dr. Erik Borncamp, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Erik Borncamp, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erik Borncamp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Borncamp works at Progressive Surgical Associates in New Lenox, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Alberto Pochettino, MD
Dr. Alberto Pochettino, MD
5.0 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Taxiarchis Kourelis, MD
Dr. Taxiarchis Kourelis, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
Dr. Benzon Dy, MD
5.0 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Progressive Surgical Associates
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 410, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 864-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ileus
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction
Ileus
Appendicitis
Intestinal Obstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Injuries Chevron Icon
Abdominal Tumor Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Acute Abdominal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Gastritis Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adenopathy Chevron Icon
Adhesions Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Fibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ampullary Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Dyskinesia Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Duct Papilloma Chevron Icon
Breast Fibroadenoma Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chest Trauma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Choledochal Cyst Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic Hernia, Congenital Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Distal Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Electrical Burn Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Enterocutaneous Fistula Chevron Icon
Epigastric Pain Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Familial Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Flank Pain Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Follicular Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrinoma Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Perforation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gastroschisis Chevron Icon
Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonadal Vein Sealing Chevron Icon
Gunshot Wound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hamartomatous Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hemothorax Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Fistula Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Polyp Chevron Icon
Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction in Adults Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Islet Cell Adenoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Limb Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Abscess Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS) Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Bile Ducts Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Malignant Diseases of the Pancreas Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
MSI-H Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSI-L Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
MSS Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Injuries Chevron Icon
Muscle Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatobiliary Disease Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hernia Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pericolic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonitis Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pneumohemothorax Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyps
Postoperative Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pseudomembranous Colitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Retroperitoneal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stricture Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Toxic Megacolon Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer Perforation Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Infection Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Borncamp?

    Nov 28, 2022
    Dr. Borncamp is a Great Doctor. He's professional but down to earth. He's easy to talk to explains everything and takes the time to answer questions. He truly cares about his patients. He also has a great sense of humor.
    Annette Hughes — Nov 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erik Borncamp, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erik Borncamp, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Borncamp to family and friends

    Dr. Borncamp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Borncamp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erik Borncamp, MD.

    About Dr. Erik Borncamp, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689647661
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Huntington Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Borncamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borncamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borncamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borncamp works at Progressive Surgical Associates in New Lenox, IL. View the full address on Dr. Borncamp’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Borncamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borncamp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borncamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borncamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Erik Borncamp, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.