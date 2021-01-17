See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Erik Carrasco, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Erik Carrasco, MD

Dr. Erik Carrasco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hialeah, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carrasco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1550 W 84th St Ste 64, Hialeah, FL 33014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 548-8497
  2. 2
    Optima Medical Centers of Central Florida LLC
    15476 Nw 77th Ct, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 680-9826

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 17, 2021
The best doctor very professional!!
Miguel — Jan 17, 2021
About Dr. Erik Carrasco, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1073762043
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Carrasco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Carrasco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrasco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrasco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrasco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrasco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

