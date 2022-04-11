Overview of Dr. Erik Daly, MD

Dr. Erik Daly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Daly works at Internist Associates of Central New York PC in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Manlius, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.