Dr. Erik Interval, MD
Dr. Erik Interval, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Allegheny General Hospital490 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 681-2300
Pittsburgh Ear Nose & Throat Associates5140 Liberty Ave Ste 102, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 681-2300
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3608MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (878) 332-4271Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Interval is extremely thorough, spends oodles of time listening to and discussing your concerns and is very compassionate. He explains everything in simple terms. I'm always amazed that he either reviews your chart with a fine-tooth comb before he meets with you or he remembers everything - truly impressive. I think so highly of him that I've recommended him to others.
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Interval accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Interval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Interval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Interval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Interval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Interval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.