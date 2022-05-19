Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erik Richardson, MD
Overview
Dr. Erik Richardson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxford, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi.
Dr. Richardson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
White Oak Family Medicine Clinic, LLC1306 Belk Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655 Directions (662) 236-1927
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richardson?
He’s very caring man. I love Dr. Richardson even after he quit taking our insurance I stayed with them because there’s no one else in Oxford like him.
About Dr. Erik Richardson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1356359988
Education & Certifications
- Druid City Hosp/U Ala
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.