Dr. Erik Rooklidge, DDS

Pediatric Dentistry
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Erik Rooklidge, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Primary Children's Hospital.

Dr. Rooklidge works at Dentistry for Children - Sandy in Sandy, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dentistry for Children - Sandy
    10011 S Centennial Pkwy Ste 250, Sandy, UT 84070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 237-0468

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Primary Children's Hospital

Autism
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Autism
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Autism Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Connection Dental
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Dental Select
    • DenteMax
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EMI Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PEHP
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • United Healthcare Dental
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erik Rooklidge, DDS

    • Pediatric Dentistry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1669517751
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erik Rooklidge, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rooklidge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rooklidge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rooklidge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rooklidge works at Dentistry for Children - Sandy in Sandy, UT. View the full address on Dr. Rooklidge’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rooklidge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rooklidge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rooklidge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rooklidge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

