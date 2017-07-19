Dr. Erik Rooklidge, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rooklidge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erik Rooklidge, DDS
Overview
Dr. Erik Rooklidge, DDS is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Sandy, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Primary Children's Hospital.
Locations
Dentistry for Children - Sandy10011 S Centennial Pkwy Ste 250, Sandy, UT 84070 Directions (385) 237-0468
Hospital Affiliations
- Primary Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- DenteMax
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- ODS Health Plan
- PEHP
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My kids are older, but when my friend asked about a dentist for her toddler, I immediately remember Dr. Rooklidge. My children loved him, and he was very attentive and his staff was wonderful. The office was always clean.
About Dr. Erik Rooklidge, DDS
- Pediatric Dentistry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rooklidge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rooklidge accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rooklidge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rooklidge speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rooklidge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rooklidge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rooklidge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rooklidge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.