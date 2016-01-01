Dr. Valenti accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erik Valenti, MD
Overview of Dr. Erik Valenti, MD
Dr. Erik Valenti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID.
Dr. Valenti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Valenti's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Alphonsus Medical Group1072 N Liberty St Ste 303, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 302-4200
-
2
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-7237Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
St. Alphonsus Reg Med1055 N Curtis Rd, Boise, ID 83706 Directions (208) 302-4200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valenti?
About Dr. Erik Valenti, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1407276223
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valenti works at
Dr. Valenti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valenti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.