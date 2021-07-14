See All Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Erika Hsu, MD

Psychiatry
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Erika Hsu, MD

Dr. Erika Hsu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hsu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 2200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-9989
  2. 2
    Ucla Entertainment Ind Medgrp
    5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-9989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jul 14, 2021
Dr Hsu is very caring doctor. She respects family members and involve them in the plan of care. When my son was not doing well, she coordinated his admission and even waited for his arrival in the ER. I only wish we found her sooner! Thank you Dr Hsu and wishing you more success. You will make a big difference in the lives of people who are unfairly struggling mentally!
Marc & Emily — Jul 14, 2021
Photo: Dr. Erika Hsu, MD
About Dr. Erika Hsu, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801390810
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

