Dr. Erin Ingala, MD
Overview of Dr. Erin Ingala, MD
Dr. Erin Ingala, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Penn Medicine Of Cherry Hill1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 427-4336
Penn Medicine At Woodbury Heights1006 Mantua Pike, Woodbury Heights, NJ 08097 Directions (856) 845-8600
Penn Medicine Of Cherry Hill409 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 427-4336
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
She was very thourough in her exam of me & answered all of my questions. I told her I would fax her the contact information of my eye doctor so that she could send them a report of my visit. Dr. Brown, SJ Eye Physicians - 509 S. Lenola Rd., Bldg. 11-A, Moorestown, NJ 08057 ph# 856-234-0222
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Washington Hospital Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
