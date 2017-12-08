Dr. Erin Mariano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mariano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Mariano, MD
Overview of Dr. Erin Mariano, MD
Dr. Erin Mariano, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mariano works at
Dr. Mariano's Office Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Institute1710 SE 16TH AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 620-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Applewood2801 SE 1st Ave Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 237-9298
- 3 1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste 2D, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 724-1084
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mariano?
Dr. Mariano is a very skilled practitioner who performed a left total knee replacement on me in October ‘16. I had no post operative complications,I am fully recovered and doing well.I can do everything and free of chronic pain. In addition to her skill Dr. Mariano is very caring ,concerned and sincere.
About Dr. Erin Mariano, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1477796803
Education & Certifications
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mariano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mariano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mariano works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mariano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mariano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mariano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.