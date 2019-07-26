Dr. Erin Scholten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Scholten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Scholten, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Easton, PA. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Dr. Scholten works at
Locations
-
1
Lvpg Endocrinology - Palmer Township3701 Corriere Rd Ste 24, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 402-6790
-
2
Helwig Health Diabetes Center1243 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 2800, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6790
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very intelligent, kind, compassionate and caring doctor.
About Dr. Erin Scholten, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1235496241
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
