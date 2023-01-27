Overview of Dr. Ernest Lee, MD

Dr. Ernest Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Ellis Medicine Ear Nose/Throat in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY and Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.