Dr. Ernesto Jimenez, MD
Overview of Dr. Ernesto Jimenez, MD
Dr. Ernesto Jimenez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Jimenez's Office Locations
- 1 1870 Amherst St Ste 310, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-6721
-
2
Ernesto Jimenez MD Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery2 Tampa General Cir Ste 350, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0921
-
3
Department of Veteran Affairs Med. Center2002 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (813) 340-7525
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Dr Jimenez is the most humble angel sent to work on a heart. Not only was he straight forward and confident but also proved his professionalism and proficiency as a great heart surgeon. He had Thee best bedside manor any family member would ever need. He made a life of difference in our family and we will always be in a debt of gratitude for his flawless performance on my wife’s heart. He wouldn’t even barley take a thank you from us and he deserves an honor in my opinion. May he bless so many more lives as he continues his calling from God , which is very apparent. God bless him and his skillful hands and staff! Yours Truly, Dan Bachmaier Virginia
About Dr. Ernesto Jimenez, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851323463
Education & Certifications
- New Eng Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Harvard
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Thoracic Surgery
