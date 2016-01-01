See All Nuclear Medicine Doctors in Murrieta, CA
Dr. Ernie Meth, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ernie Meth, MD

Nuclear Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ernie Meth, MD

Dr. Ernie Meth, MD is a Nuclear Medicine Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Meth works at Temecula Valley Nuclear Mdcn in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Meth's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Temecula Valley Nuclear Medicine Inc.
    25485 Medical Center Dr Ste 102, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 698-4808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
PET Scan
PET Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET Scan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat PET Scan
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meth?

    Photo: Dr. Ernie Meth, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ernie Meth, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meth to family and friends

    Dr. Meth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Meth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ernie Meth, MD.

    About Dr. Ernie Meth, MD

    Specialties
    • Nuclear Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972548188
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernie Meth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meth works at Temecula Valley Nuclear Mdcn in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Dr. Meth’s profile.

    Dr. Meth has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ernie Meth, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.