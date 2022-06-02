Dr. Eshere Gbarbea, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gbarbea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eshere Gbarbea, DMD
Overview
Dr. Eshere Gbarbea, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charlotte, NC.
Locations
Riverbend Village Dental Care9511 Riverbend Village Dr Ste I5, Charlotte, NC 28216 Directions (980) 288-7393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was treated very well from start to finish. I Dental Anxiety and everyone was very kind and understanding of it and every step of the process was explain. I will definitely recommend my new dentist and their practice.
About Dr. Eshere Gbarbea, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gbarbea has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gbarbea accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gbarbea using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gbarbea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gbarbea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gbarbea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gbarbea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gbarbea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.