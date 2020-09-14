Dr. Esteban Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esteban Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Esteban Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and South Texas Health System McAllen.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Reproductive Institute of South Texas110 E Savannah Ave Bldg B103, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 687-2693
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System McAllen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
I was extremely satisfied with Dr Brown and his staff. They keep you informed on procedures and staff is great with people very nice. Dr. Brown is very straight forward which might come off as rude but I greatly appreciated his bluntness, that helped us know exactly what was wrong without any sugar coating. He is very knowledgeable and so is his embryologist and staff. I was very grateful for all their help and support while on this Rollercoaster. If I had to do it over I would have gone to Dr Brown sooner instead of trying different avenues. I am 30 weeks pregnant and hope to meet my baby girl soon.
About Dr. Esteban Brown, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114083862
Education & Certifications
- Hospital University of Pennsylvania
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- Baylor University
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.