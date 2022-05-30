Overview of Dr. Estelle Yamaki, MD

Dr. Estelle Yamaki, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Yamaki works at Seasons - Women's Health and Aesthetics in Federal Way, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.