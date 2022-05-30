See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Estelle Yamaki, MD

Gynecology
4.4 (38)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Estelle Yamaki, MD

Dr. Estelle Yamaki, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Yamaki works at Seasons - Women's Health and Aesthetics in Federal Way, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yamaki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Estelle I Yamaki MD
    2319 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA 98023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Female Pelvic Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Diseases Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexual Pain Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Estelle Yamaki, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English
    • 1154412146
    Education & Certifications

    • Hartford Hospital
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yamaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yamaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yamaki works at Seasons - Women's Health and Aesthetics in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Yamaki’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamaki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

