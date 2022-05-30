Dr. Yamaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estelle Yamaki, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Estelle Yamaki, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Estelle I Yamaki MD2319 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA 98023 Directions
Insurance Accepted
Dr. Yamaki delivered my daughter Caitlyn, 25 ago on May 30th,1997. We interrupted her anniversary dinner, she was wearing a silk blouse and pearls if I remember correctly. She left her special night to make sure that mine was a safe and wonderful experience! My MIL still loves telling that story every year.
- Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1154412146
- Hartford Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- St. Joseph Medical Center
