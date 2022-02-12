Dr. Esther Guy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Guy, MD
Overview of Dr. Esther Guy, MD
Dr. Esther Guy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Guy's Office Locations
MDVIP - Bellaire, Texas5959 West Loop S Ste 510, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 903-3023Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guy is a cut above the rest of the pack of general practitioners. She is thorough, expedient, and conscientious that her patients stay up to date on regular annual check ups. She has her plentiful in office tests down to an expedient routine science. She leaves no stone unturned in screening her patients’ health status. Her labs tests and screening exams are spot on for catching things early. She is ruthless with time and kind, gentle and patient with patients. I see her as the new future norm doctors will be compelled to emulate. The days of “aw shux you look healthy don’t worry about it” are being replaced by professional screening. Dr. Guy is the vanguard. Her professionalism and courteousness are stellar. Houston is a progressive city. Medicine is no different in that and Dr. Guy is part of that cutting edge.
About Dr. Esther Guy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Dr. Guy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Guy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Guy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Guy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.