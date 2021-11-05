Dr. Rehmus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esther Rehmus, MD
Overview of Dr. Esther Rehmus, MD
Dr. Esther Rehmus, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Rehmus works at
Dr. Rehmus' Office Locations
-
1
Akron Office224 W Exchange St Ste 160, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-6505
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rehmus?
Wonderful Dr. Wonderful person she tells you like it is you know what to expect.
About Dr. Esther Rehmus, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1467400150
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehmus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehmus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehmus works at
Dr. Rehmus has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehmus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehmus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehmus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehmus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehmus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.