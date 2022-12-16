Dr. Esther Yoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Yoon, MD
Overview
Dr. Esther Yoon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Yoon works at
Locations
-
1
Vitacare Medical Associates1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 355, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 246-3306
-
2
Dr Esther Yoon MD1901 Broadview Dr, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 246-3306
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Yoon?
Dr. Esther Yoon has been my PCP for over 5 years. The services that I receive from Dr. Yoon is excellent. She explains lab results clearly in person or by phone to ensure that I am properly informed about my health and care. The clinic is clean and inviting, the staff are friendly and helpful. They always remind me of upcoming appointments and lab orders and respond to my inquiries in a timely manner. Thank you, Dr. Yoon! I am fortunate to be under your care.
About Dr. Esther Yoon, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1174725683
Education & Certifications
- Ventura County Family Medicine Residency
- Ventura County Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California, Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoon works at
Dr. Yoon speaks Korean and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.