Dr. Dixon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etosha Dixon, MD
Overview of Dr. Etosha Dixon, MD
Dr. Etosha Dixon, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Dixon works at
Dr. Dixon's Office Locations
Medstar Promptcare6317 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212 Directions (443) 777-6890
Oak Crest Village Care Center8832 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234 Directions (410) 822-3240
Oak Crest Medical Center8800 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234 Directions (410) 882-3240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Etosha Dixon, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063473551
Education & Certifications
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Dixon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixon.
