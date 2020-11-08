Dr. Eugene Buchwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Buchwald, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Buchwald, MD
Dr. Eugene Buchwald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Buchwald works at
Dr. Buchwald's Office Locations
-
1
Edison Neurologic Associates34-36 Progress St Ste B3, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 757-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buchwald?
Gene was an amazing he was the best md
About Dr. Eugene Buchwald, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1588724777
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchwald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buchwald accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchwald works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchwald. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchwald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.