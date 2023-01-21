Dr. Eugene Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
Dr. Eugene Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendora, CA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
1
Foothill Eye Care Services210 S Grand Ave Ste 106, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-0535
2
Medford Office1518 E BARNETT RD, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 770-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My mom has been living with macular degeneration for years, seeing several different doctors and not the best outcome. We were fortunate to get Dr. Chang because of an insurance change. He goes above and beyond any doctor we have seen in caring for her. He always makes us feel like we are his only patient, caring, honest, informative, never rushed and compassionate. He truly cares about the well being of his patients. My mom is 87 her stress level and uncertainty in going to her eye appointments is no longer a concern, she actually looks forward to seeing Dr. Chang. We will be forever grateful to him for his exceptional care and the success in keeping mom healthy and happy. He is the absolute best!!!
About Dr. Eugene Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1265432991
Education & Certifications
- Ca Pacific M C Pacific
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
