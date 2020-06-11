Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flamm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD
Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Flamm's Office Locations
Mmc At 3316 Rochambeau Avenue3316 Rochambeau Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-7476
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Flamm is a wonderful surgeon. He operated on my Mom at University of Pennsylvania approximately 25 years ago. She had a Meningioma and he removed it, she is 92 yrs old and up until this past September she was a very active, young 91 year old, she had 3 consecutive stokes, which she survived. Since Covid her biggest difficulty is her speech. However, because of Dr.Flamm’s amazing skill, she has seen all three of her grandchildren graduate from college, 2 married and four Great grandchildren. We are all fortunate to have him cross our path. He is a Doctor who honors his oath. We are so grateful for his expertise in his field.
About Dr. Eugene Flamm, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1265536684
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flamm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flamm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Flamm. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flamm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.