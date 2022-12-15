See All Plastic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Eugene Fukudome, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eugene Fukudome, MD

Dr. Eugene Fukudome, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Fukudome works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Needham, MA and Brockton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fukudome's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Plastic Surgery
    110 Francis St Ste 5A, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 632-7827
  2. 2
    Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus
    148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 453-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
    680 Centre St, Brockton, MA 02302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 941-7000
  4. 4
    Mhg Physician Services California Inc.
    133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 421-8749
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    Dec 15, 2022
    I received multiple compliments on my breast surgery from friends, family and professionals in the cosmetic surgery industry.
    G — Dec 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Eugene Fukudome, MD
    About Dr. Eugene Fukudome, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083740401
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugene Fukudome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fukudome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fukudome has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fukudome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fukudome has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fukudome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fukudome. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fukudome.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fukudome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fukudome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

