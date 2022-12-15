Dr. Eugene Fukudome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fukudome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugene Fukudome, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Plastic Surgery110 Francis St Ste 5A, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 632-7827
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-3000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital680 Centre St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 941-7000
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-8749Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I received multiple compliments on my breast surgery from friends, family and professionals in the cosmetic surgery industry.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Fukudome has seen patients for Breast Reduction, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fukudome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
