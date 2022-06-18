Overview of Dr. Eugene Karpus, MD

Dr. Eugene Karpus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST LENINGRAD I P PAVLOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Karpus works at Karpus Medical Group Inc in Woodland Hills, CA with other offices in Studio City, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.