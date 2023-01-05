Overview of Dr. Eugene Lopez, MD

Dr. Eugene Lopez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL.



Dr. Lopez works at Midwest Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgical Specialists, Ltd. in Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.