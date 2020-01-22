Overview

Dr. Eugene Yamaguchi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.



Dr. Yamaguchi works at West Salem Family Prac Assocs in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.