Dr. Kurilo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eva Kurilo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eva Kurilo, MD
Dr. Eva Kurilo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Elgin, IL. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.
Dr. Kurilo works at
Dr. Kurilo's Office Locations
Associates In Psychtry & Cnslng2050 Larkin Ave Ste 202, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 697-2400
Associates in Psychiatry & Counseling P C1710 N Randall Rd Ste 100, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 695-6191
Elgin Mental Health Center750 S State St, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 742-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and attentive to my health.
About Dr. Eva Kurilo, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Polish
- 1558408781
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurilo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurilo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurilo works at
Dr. Kurilo speaks Polish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurilo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurilo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurilo, there are benefits to both methods.