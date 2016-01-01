Overview of Dr. Evan Deutsch, MD

Dr. Evan Deutsch, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Deutsch works at Einstein Vascular & Thoracic Surgery in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.