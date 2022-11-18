Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Fischer, MD
Overview of Dr. Evan Fischer, MD
Dr. Evan Fischer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Fischer's Office Locations
Evan S. Fischer, MD, at SMG103 Park St Ste 1G, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 744-7900
Summit Medical Group PA1 Seymour St, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 744-7900
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 744-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fischer is one of the nicest doctors I've ever the pleasure of visiting. I've seen him twice in a little of three years for trigger finger. He explains the treatment and what is required afterwards. He was gentle and calming for the injection. I highly recommend Dr. Evan Fischer.
About Dr. Evan Fischer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fischer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fischer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fischer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.