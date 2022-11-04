Dr. Evan Trupia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trupia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Trupia, MD
Dr. Evan Trupia, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery and Sports Med, 1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery and Sports Med1985 Crompond RD, CORTLANDT, NY 10567 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cold Spring, 1756 Route 9D, Cold Spring, NY 10516
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Orthopedics, Surgery & Sports Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, 35 South Riverside Ave, Croton-On-Hudson, NY 10520
NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
I really enjoyed Dr Trupia's office visits and his handling of my surgical procedure. He is kind, warm and very thorough. I am so grateful that I found him and would recommend him to anyone.
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
English
Dr. Trupia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trupia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Trupia works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trupia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trupia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trupia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.