Dr. Evangelos Megariotis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Evangelos Megariotis, MD

Dr. Evangelos Megariotis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West New York, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Dr. Megariotis works at Clifton Orthopedic Associates in West New York, NJ with other offices in Elizabeth, NJ, Clifton, NJ, East Orange, NJ and Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Megariotis' Office Locations

    West New York
    6000 KENNEDY BLVD W, West New York, NJ 07093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 340-8500
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Elizabeth Office
    230 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 340-8500
    Clifton Orthopedic Associates
    1450 MAIN AVE, Clifton, NJ 07011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 340-8500
    East Orange Office
    576 Central Ave, East Orange, NJ 07018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 340-8500
    Paterson Office
    515 Market St, Paterson, NJ 07501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 340-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • St. Mary’s General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

McMurray's Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis
McMurray's Test
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Evangelos Megariotis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336144583
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hackensack/Va/Nj Orth/U Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hackensack/Martland/U Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evangelos Megariotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Megariotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Megariotis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Megariotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Megariotis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Megariotis.

