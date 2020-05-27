Overview of Dr. Evangelos Megariotis, MD

Dr. Evangelos Megariotis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West New York, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Megariotis works at Clifton Orthopedic Associates in West New York, NJ with other offices in Elizabeth, NJ, Clifton, NJ, East Orange, NJ and Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.