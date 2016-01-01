See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Evelina Kartsimaris, MD

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Evelina Kartsimaris, MD

Dr. Evelina Kartsimaris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kartsimaris works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kartsimaris' Office Locations

    Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover
    2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4739

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dehydration
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anemia
Dehydration
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dehydration
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anaphylaxis
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Atony
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Evelina Kartsimaris, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1184705220
    Education & Certifications

    • Bassett Healthcare
    • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE LUDWIKA RYDGIERA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
    • Sampson Regional Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.