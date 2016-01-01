Dr. Eveline Traeger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traeger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eveline Traeger, MD
Dr. Eveline Traeger, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Mountainside, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Childrens Specialized Hospital150 New Providence Rd Dept F, Mountainside, NJ 07092 Directions (908) 520-4566
Rutgers-rwj Pediatric Neurosurgery10 Plum St Fl Rwj, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-9668
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- 39 years of experience
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University|Bronx Municipal Hospital Center|Montefiore M C H&l Moses Division
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Clinical Genetics
Dr. Traeger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Traeger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traeger.
