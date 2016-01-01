See All Oncologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Evelyn Brosnan, MD

Medical Oncology
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Evelyn Brosnan, MD

Dr. Evelyn Brosnan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.

Dr. Brosnan works at Providence Cancer Institute Franz Clinic in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brosnan's Office Locations

    Providence Cancer Institute Franz Clinic
    4805 NE Glisan St Ste 11N, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 215-1350

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Lymphoma Evaluation
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health

    About Dr. Evelyn Brosnan, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497098941
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brosnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brosnan works at Providence Cancer Institute Franz Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Brosnan’s profile.

    Dr. Brosnan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brosnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brosnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brosnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

