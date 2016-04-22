Dr. Evelyn Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evelyn Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Evelyn Li, MD
Dr. Evelyn Li, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Saint Rose Hospital.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li's Office Locations
Asian Medical Clinic Fremont Inc.46356 Warm Springs Blvd Unit 872, Fremont, CA 94539 Directions (510) 770-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Rose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evelyn Li, Cardiovascular, and general practitioner, she is a dedicated physician in bay area, I visited her about 12 years ago, because of my parents, both them was very sick, my mom was disability10 years, she could not walk, sat on wheel chair, I brought her to Fremont Asia American clinic for treatment, after take care 2 years, my mom walking well to become normal,.. and my father fine too. Now, Dr. Li. takes care my health well,..She is a best qualify doctor. I recommend her,...
About Dr. Evelyn Li, MD
- English, Chinese
- 1235142761
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Li accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.