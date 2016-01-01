Dr. Wassermann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evelyn Wassermann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Evelyn Wassermann, MD
Dr. Evelyn Wassermann, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Peekskill, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Nyack Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wassermann's Office Locations
- 1 3 CORPORATE DR, Peekskill, NY 10566 Directions (914) 257-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Nyack Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Evelyn Wassermann, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
