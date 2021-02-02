Dr. Everett Mason III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Everett Mason III, DPM
Overview of Dr. Everett Mason III, DPM
Dr. Everett Mason III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Newnan, GA. They graduated from MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Mason III's Office Locations
Crossroads Podiatry & Ingrown Nail Center Inc.3231 Highway 34 E Ste C, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 251-8940
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic Doctor!!!! I’m 73 years old and have seen many doctors in my life. I would rate Dr Mason at the top if not the best. His staff was also next to none.
About Dr. Everett Mason III, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1972535235
Education & Certifications
- MIAMI VALLEY HOSPITAL
Dr. Mason III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason III.
