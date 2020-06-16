Overview of Dr. Everton Prospere, MD

Dr. Everton Prospere, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Prospere works at University Hospital of Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Arthritis of the Elbow and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.