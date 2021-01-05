Overview of Dr. Ewa Stewart, MD

Dr. Ewa Stewart, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston.



Dr. Stewart works at Kid Friendly Pediatrics in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.