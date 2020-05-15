Overview

Dr. F Omar Tordilla, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine|Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine, Jalisco, Mexico and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Tordilla works at Emad Bishay, MD in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.