Dr. Harlan Selesnick, MD
Overview of Dr. Harlan Selesnick, MD
Dr. Harlan Selesnick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Selesnick works at
Dr. Selesnick's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care13101 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Orthopedic Care1150 Campo Sano Ave Fl 3, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Selesnick?
I appreciated that Dr Selznick asked if I had any further comments or questions after his assessment.
About Dr. Harlan Selesnick, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1932175890
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Medical Center, Chicago, Ill.
- Michael Reese Medical Center, Chicago, Ill.
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selesnick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selesnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selesnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Selesnick works at
Dr. Selesnick has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selesnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
182 patients have reviewed Dr. Selesnick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selesnick.
