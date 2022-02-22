Overview of Dr. Harlan Selesnick, MD

Dr. Harlan Selesnick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pinecrest, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Selesnick works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care in Pinecrest, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.