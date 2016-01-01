Dr. Fabian Fontaine Figueredo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontaine Figueredo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fabian Fontaine Figueredo, MD
Overview
Dr. Fabian Fontaine Figueredo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL.
Dr. Fontaine Figueredo works at
Locations
Miami Beach Office1200 ALTON RD, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 534-0076
North Miami13220 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 899-7090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fabian Fontaine Figueredo, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fontaine Figueredo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontaine Figueredo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontaine Figueredo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontaine Figueredo works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontaine Figueredo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontaine Figueredo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontaine Figueredo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontaine Figueredo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.