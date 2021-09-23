Overview

Dr. Fadi Dahdaleh, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Dahdaleh works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.