Dr. Fadi Dahdaleh, MD
Dr. Fadi Dahdaleh, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group177 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 646-6020
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 4140, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 646-6020
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 308, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 646-6020
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
I was nervous and anxious for our first appointment but Dr. Dahdaleh and his team put me at ease. After the first 5 minutes, I knew I was in good hands. Dr. Dahdaleh is caring, compassionate, and personable. He and his team were very professional and knowledgeable. You can tell he knows what he is doing which made me feel even more confident in his skills and ability to perform the procedure. The procedure was a success! I highly recommend Dr. Dahdaleh!!!
About Dr. Fadi Dahdaleh, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University of Chicago Hospitals and Health System
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Dr. Dahdaleh speaks Arabic.
