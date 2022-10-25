Dr. Fadul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fadulelmola Fadul, MD
Overview
Dr. Fadulelmola Fadul, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They completed their fellowship with University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences - Little Rock, AR
Dr. Fadul works at
Locations
Cape Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
Always has time to sit and explain things to me
About Dr. Fadulelmola Fadul, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1861877383
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences - Little Rock, AR
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fadul using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fadul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fadul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fadul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fadul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fadul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.