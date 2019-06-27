Dr. Fahd Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fahd Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fahd Khan, MD
Dr. Fahd Khan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their residency with CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Noller David W MD Office2550 Samaritan Dr Ste D, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 692-3070
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Khan. Dr. Khan was very professional and answered all my questions. Rosario, from the office is always pleasant. Surgery went very well and I feel amazing!
About Dr. Fahd Khan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1174731095
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Case Western Reserve University|Case Western Reserve University Hospitals Program
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
